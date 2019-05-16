Digging deep for some shade at Southridge

Boring part of shady construction project Workers from Ray Poland & Sons in Kennewick begin boring one of four 9-foot-deep footing holes for a new 2,028-square-foot shade awning being installed over the Southridge Sports & Events Complex playground. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers from Ray Poland & Sons in Kennewick begin boring one of four 9-foot-deep footing holes for a new 2,028-square-foot shade awning being installed over the Southridge Sports & Events Complex playground.

Foreman Mark Wilson monitors as the drill bit operator Dan Verkist begins boring one of the 9-foot-deep footing holes for a new 2,028-square-foot shade awning at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex playground.

The huge awning, engineered to withstand 125-mph winds, is being installed by Ray Poland & Sons of Kennewick.

The $108,000 project also includes six bench shade structures in the playground and nearby spray park.

The project is being paid for with park mitigation and park impact fees, said city spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan.

The popular playground is closed during the work which is expected to be done by June 7.

