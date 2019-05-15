A Tri-Cities health care center is ranked one of the best places to work in the nation

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center team. Courtesy Tri-Cities Cancer Center

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center in Kennewick has been named one of the 150 best employers for healthcare workers in the nation.

It was the only employer in Washington state named on the list.

The growing number of healthcare workers needed in the nation puts pressure on organizations to not only provide competitive compensation and benefit packages, but also to create a sense of loyalty, said Modern Healthcare.

Organizations who made the list of best places to work for 2019 stand out for their efforts to create an empowered and satisfied workforce, said Modern Healthcare.

The selection process includes an extensive employee survey.

The top 150 employers will be ranked in the Sept. 30 issue of the publication.