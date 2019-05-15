iPlay Experience opens for fun in Kennewick

Take a look inside new indoor playground in Kennewick iPlay Experience a playground for the whole family opened at 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Unit B110 in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK iPlay Experience a playground for the whole family opened at 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Unit B110 in Kennewick.

Alex Vachakone holds his 1-year-old son, Seth, as they go down a slide at iPlay Experience in Kennewick on Wednesday.

iPlay Experience is a new indoor playground for children of all ages in the Tri-Cities across from Costco at 8524 W. Gage Blvd.

It features obstacle courses, slides, interactive floor and sand table and a virtual reality arena.

