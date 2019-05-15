Local
iPlay Experience opens for fun in Kennewick
Take a look inside new indoor playground in Kennewick
Alex Vachakone holds his 1-year-old son, Seth, as they go down a slide at iPlay Experience in Kennewick on Wednesday.
iPlay Experience is a new indoor playground for children of all ages in the Tri-Cities across from Costco at 8524 W. Gage Blvd.
It features obstacle courses, slides, interactive floor and sand table and a virtual reality arena.
Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/videos.
