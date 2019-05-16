Want some high-quality H2O? This local city was just honored for drinking water quality

8 signs your drinking water may be contaminated Contaminants can pose health concerns and plumbing nightmares. Here are eight physical signs your drinking water may be at risk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Contaminants can pose health concerns and plumbing nightmares. Here are eight physical signs your drinking water may be at risk.

The city of Richland was honored this week by state health officials for the performance of its water treatment facility.

The Richland Water Treatment Plant regularly exceeds federal water quality standards under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Representatives from the Washington state Department of Health visited Tuesday to honor the city for exceeding federal standards for turbidity, an important factor in water quality.