Tri-Cities celebrates Pride Week with drag shows and other events

The Tri-Cities is celebrating Pride Week with a series of events culminating in the annual festival at Pasco’s Volunteer Park.

There will be a GLOW Skate from 5:30-7:30 p.m., May 31 at Rollarina Skating Center, 849 Stevens Drive, Richland. There is a $5 skate rental fee or $7 for inline skates.

The main event is a family-friendly festival 1-5 p.m. June 1 at Pasco’s Volunteer Park.

The event includes a drag show, live entertainment, food trucks, belly dancers, inflatables, exhibitors and more.

The theme for Tri-Cities Pride’s 2019 celebration is “Reflecting on the Past, Launching into the Future,” which honors the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.