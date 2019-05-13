Local
Piecing together a new Kennewick sports bar
Drone: Kennewick Dugout sports bar construction
Up Next
Workers from LCR Construction in Richland install plywood sheets on the roof trusses at the new Dugout Bar & Grill being built at 4810 Hildebrand Blvd., just east of Highway 395 in Kennewick.
The new 4,058-square-foot building will seat 159 with tables around a central bar and kitchen.
The business, with locations already in Richland and Pasco, will have 45 parking spots.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Comments