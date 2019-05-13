Piecing together a new Kennewick sports bar

Drone: Kennewick Dugout sports bar construction Construction workers install plywood on the roof trusses of the new 4,058-square-foot Dugout Bar & Grill being constructed at 4810 Hildebrand Blvd. in Kennewick. It will seat 159 with tables situated around a central bar and kitchen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Construction workers install plywood on the roof trusses of the new 4,058-square-foot Dugout Bar & Grill being constructed at 4810 Hildebrand Blvd. in Kennewick. It will seat 159 with tables situated around a central bar and kitchen.

Workers from LCR Construction in Richland install plywood sheets on the roof trusses at the new Dugout Bar & Grill being built at 4810 Hildebrand Blvd., just east of Highway 395 in Kennewick.

The new 4,058-square-foot building will seat 159 with tables around a central bar and kitchen.

The business, with locations already in Richland and Pasco, will have 45 parking spots.

