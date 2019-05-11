Local
Crash at Steptoe roundabout in Kennewick sends 1 to hospital
A woman changing lanes in a Steptoe Street roundabout triggered a crash that sent one person to a hospital, police said.
Alicia R. Jones, 39, Kennewick, was heading north on Steptoe in a Dodge Journey SUV toward the roundabout with Columbia Park Trail at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Washington State Patrol said. As she went into the roundabout, she switched lanes and hit a Buick Lacrosse.
The Buick’s driver, Derek B. Thompson, 28, of Benton City, was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, the State Patrol said. Jones and her passenger were not hurt.
Everyone was wearing seatbelts.
Jones was cited for changing lanes improperly.
