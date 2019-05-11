Crash at Steptoe roundabout in Kennewick sends 1 to hospital

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman changing lanes in a Steptoe Street roundabout triggered a crash that sent one person to a hospital, police said.

Alicia R. Jones, 39, Kennewick, was heading north on Steptoe in a Dodge Journey SUV toward the roundabout with Columbia Park Trail at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Washington State Patrol said. As she went into the roundabout, she switched lanes and hit a Buick Lacrosse.

The Buick’s driver, Derek B. Thompson, 28, of Benton City, was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, the State Patrol said. Jones and her passenger were not hurt.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Jones was cited for changing lanes improperly.