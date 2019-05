Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.

Free skin cancer screening will be offered May 18 in Richland.

Dr. Sidney Smith and staff at DermaHealth Dermatology and Dermasurgery will provide the screenings from 8 a.m. to noon in observance of National Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

The event is at 1305 Fowler St.