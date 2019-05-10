Learn what the Ice Age can tell us about climate change at Richland talk

How does climate change affect us? Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips.

The distant past could inform the future when it comes to climate change.

Richland climate scientist Steve Ghan will discuss data from Antarctic ice cores at a Richland meeting and public lecture of the Lake Lewis Chapter of the Ice Age Flood Institute.

His talk will cover what the Antarctic data reveals about the causes of past climate variability and what the data means for projections of future climate change.

He also will discuss what projections of future climate change mean for rising sea levels, mountain snowpack and agriculture in the Pacific Northwest.

He speaks at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland.