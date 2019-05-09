All signs point to safety

Kadlec nurses hold informational picket in Richland Jacob Garcia, a nurse at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, tells why he and dozens of his co-workers held a informational picket in front of the Richland hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jacob Garcia, a nurse at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, tells why he and dozens of his co-workers held a informational picket in front of the Richland hospital.

Dozens of nurses from Kadlec Regional Medical Center and their supporters line Swift Boulevard near the Richland hospital Thursday afternoon during an informational picket.

Nurses say they are sharing their concerns about staffing and safe patient care with the community.

A joint and simultaneous picket was also held by Providence nurses at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Kadlec issued a statement Thursday stating. It said, in part: “Kadlec and the Washington State Nursing Association (WSNA) are actively bargaining to reach a contract that is agreeable to both parties. While we don’t agree with WSNA’s characterization of our proposals, we respect that today’s activities are part of the bargaining process. We don’t intend to comment on WSNA’s negotiation tactics. We encourage union leaders and caregivers to instead focus their efforts at the bargaining table.”

Watch video at: tricityherald.com/video