These retold fairy tales offer something for everyone. Hanford Drama’s ‘Into the Woods’ opens Friday

Megan Hatley and Chase Peterson perform at Red Riding Hood and the Wolf in Hanford Drama’s production of “Into the Woods.” The play opens Friday night and runs for the next two weekends. Courtesy Erin Dickey

Hanford High drama and music students are ready to take an audience on a journey “Into the Woods” this weekend.

Hanford Drama opens the doors on the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine classic at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The musical tells the story of a host of fairy tale characters including Jack, Red Riding Hood, the witch and the baker and his wife as they head into the woods to search of their dreams.

The second act is what happens after they get their “happily ever after.”

“Steven Sondheim is my favorite musical composer,” said co-director Erin Dickey. “He’s very insightful, and he infuses every show with that. ... There is something in it for everyone. Everyone will be able to identify with it.”

Dickey and her fellow director Peggy Painter added their own touch to the tale by creating an ensemble of actors who will play the woods.

They end up acting as the emotional heart of the play, Dickey said.

The cast of students had a long time to prepare. With the show’s announcement last year, some of the performers began practicing with the hope of landing a role.

“This is such a challenging show,” Dickey said. “They’re all meeting that challenge beautifully.”

They are offering a special matinee aimed at children and their parents. The May 18 performance features the first act of the play and costs $10 ticket price and starts at 2 p.m.

The first act tells a complete story, and doesn’t require young children to sit through a full show. “They still get to see a live performance that way,” she said.

Tickets for the performances are available at Hanforddrama.org.

Tickets for the premium seats are $15 and regular seats are $12. Shows are May 11, 12, 15, 17 and 18, starting at 7:30 p.m.