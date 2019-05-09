Family plans to donate organs of Kennewick kindergartner found in swimming pool

Myths about drowning, tips to keep your kids safe around water Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning.

A 5-year-old Kennewick child will have her organs donated after being pulled not breathing from a swimming pool on Sunday.

Adalynn Gaddis was revived from the near drowning after 59 minutes of CPR and sent by air ambulance to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to a GoFundMe page.

Her family said she had been in the pediatric intensive care unit at the hospital and they knew her chances of survival were slim, but they had hoped for a miracle.

On Wednesday she was declared brain dead, but remained on life support Thursday so her organs could be donated as soon as recipients were identified and ready.

“Hold your babies extra tight tonight because in a blink of an eye they can be gone,” her family posted on GoFundMe.

Adalynn, a kindergarten student at Eastgate Elementary, was at a pool party at her uncle’s house Sunday afternoon.

There were many people there, but no one immediately noticed she had gone under the water, said her mom, Shasta Monoian.

“A firecracker, a sweet girl”

Her family called her Addy and sometimes “Mama,” because “she was such a good mama,” Monoian said

She had 30 baby dolls she liked to take care of and would ask her own mother if she needed any help.

Adalynn considered everyone her friend, her mother said. She would yell “hi” to people out the car window and would talk to anyone, Monoian said.

“She was a firecracker, a sweet girl,” her mother said.

Adalynn, whose father is Jesse Gaddis, has a 9-year-old sister and brothers ages 4 and 2.

The GoFundMe page had raised $6,100 by Thursday evening for funeral costs.



