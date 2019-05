Wind fans brush fire in Pasco Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department provides preliminary details about a brush fire of A Street near the Pasco Youth Baseball Complex that scorched about two acres. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department provides preliminary details about a brush fire of A Street near the Pasco Youth Baseball Complex that scorched about two acres.

Pasco firefighters stretch out a hose Thursday morning while working to extinguish a brush fire just east of the Pasco Youth Baseball Complex off “A” Street in Pasco.

Ten firefighters and four fire trucks were sent to the 2-acre blaze.

No buildings were threatened and no one was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation, said fire officials.

