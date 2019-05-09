Local
Kennewick needs donors to finish new Playground of Dreams
Drone view of new Playground of Dreams construction
The city of Kennewick needs to raise $100,000 to buy and install a zip line and climbing feature to finish the $1 million rebuild of the Playground of Dreams.
The city is rebuilding the Columbia Park icon after nearly two decades of wear and tear.
The new playground is more inclusive and durable. The work began last fall. The playground is set to fully reopen by Memorial Day.
The city supported the project with $325,000 and is relying on private donations for the balance. Toyota of Tri-Cities secured naming rights with a $450,000, five-year agreement.
Tri-Cities Water Follies supported it with a $75,000 lead-off contribution.
For information, to make a donation, or to claim a picket from the original Playground of Dreams, visit bit.ly/PlaygroundofDreamsRebuild.
