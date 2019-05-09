Kennewick needs donors to finish new Playground of Dreams

Drone view of new Playground of Dreams construction Get a sneak peek at the installation of the a lighthouse during the construction of the new Playgrounds of Dreams in Kennewick's Columbia Park. The first phase is expected to open Mid-October. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Get a sneak peek at the installation of the a lighthouse during the construction of the new Playgrounds of Dreams in Kennewick's Columbia Park. The first phase is expected to open Mid-October.

The city of Kennewick needs to raise $100,000 to buy and install a zip line and climbing feature to finish the $1 million rebuild of the Playground of Dreams.

The city is rebuilding the Columbia Park icon after nearly two decades of wear and tear.

The new playground is more inclusive and durable. The work began last fall. The playground is set to fully reopen by Memorial Day.

The city supported the project with $325,000 and is relying on private donations for the balance. Toyota of Tri-Cities secured naming rights with a $450,000, five-year agreement.

Workers from the City of Kennewick prepare to install the second phase features of the $1 million update of the Toyota Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park. More details will be released at a groundbreaking event May 8.

Tri-Cities Water Follies supported it with a $75,000 lead-off contribution.

For information, to make a donation, or to claim a picket from the original Playground of Dreams, visit bit.ly/PlaygroundofDreamsRebuild.