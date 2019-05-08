Have your say on Columbia and Snake river dams and the studies considering tearing them down

Saving salmon: Why these remarkable fish matter to the Northwest This February 2018 file video details how for hundreds of thousands of years, wild ocean salmon have been coming to the Pacific Northwest. Now, their existence is under threat, along with the communities they support. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This February 2018 file video details how for hundreds of thousands of years, wild ocean salmon have been coming to the Pacific Northwest. Now, their existence is under threat, along with the communities they support.

A public session to discuss the dams on the Columbia and Snake Rivers is planned by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., in the Tri-Cities.

Constituents of the 4th Congressional District are invited to share their thoughts and ask questions of the congressman and a panel of experts he assembled about dams, hydropower, salmon mitigation and related topics.

A study ordered by a federal judge is looking at the possibility of taking down or breaching the four lower Snake River hydropower dams. The study is set to be completed next year and will be the basis of a decision.

In addition, the recently passed Washington state budget includes $750,000 to look at the effects on Eastern Washington if the lower Snake River dams are breached or removed.

The event is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Federal Building auditorium, 825 Jadwin Ave., Richland.





Photo ID is required for entrance to the Federal Building and no food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.

Check-in for the event starts at 5 p.m. and those attending are encouraged to pre-register at bit.ly/NewhouseRegister. Preregistration does not guarantee admission but will speed the check in before the event.