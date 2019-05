Columbia River dinner cruises will benefit African American community programs

The African American Community, Cultural & Educational Society will hold a pair of dinner cruises to raise money for academic scholarships and programming. Tri-City Herald

The African American Community, Cultural & Educational Society will hold dinner cruises to raise money for academic scholarships and programming Friday and Saturday on the Columbia River.

The nonprofit’s mission promotes awareness of African American issues through cultural and educational activities.

Tickets for the “Beyond the Bridge” cruises are $85 per person. The Friday cruise will depart from Richland’s Columbia Point Marina. Saturdays’ cruise departs from Kennewick’s Clover Island.

Boarding for both is from 6-6:45 p.m. The cruises last until 10 p.m.

Musical guest Josephine Howell will perform both nights.

Details and information are available at aacces.com