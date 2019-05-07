Mid-Columbia Libraries has a novel way to pay overdue fines

Mid-Columbia Libraries is accepting food donations in lieu of book fines in May during its annual Food For Fines drive. Donations will be turned over to local food banks. Tri-City Herald

Mid-Columbia Libraries is accepting food donations in lieu of cash for overdue fines throughout May.

The annual Food For Fines drive benefits local food banks by inviting customers to pay fines with donations of non-perishable food items.

Each item donated counts as $1 toward overdue fines, up to $10 per account. Customers are invited to donate even if they don’t have fines.

Donations are accepted at all branches and will be distributed to local food banks.