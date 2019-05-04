She made the nation laugh on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ See her in Richland

NBC

A comedian who caught the nation’s attention on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” will be cracking up audiences in Richland June 7.

Vicki Barbolack will make an encore performance at Joker’s Comedy Club after tickets for her show there in November sold out in three days.

Her “Trailer Nasty” comedy draws on her life with her kids in the Vista Manor Trailer Park and dueling with ex-husbands who think alimony is an Italian ice-cream flavor.

Tickets for her Tri-Cities show cost $25 at Jokers or at www.brownpapertickets.com.