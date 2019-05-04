Hear the salmon and steelhead forecast by a state biologist in Pasco

Chinook salmon spawning at Vernita Bar Every fall chinook salmon make their way up the Columbia River where many spawn on the Vernita Bar. It is a large gravel bar four miles downstream from Priest Rapids Dam. Editor's note: no audio Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every fall chinook salmon make their way up the Columbia River where many spawn on the Vernita Bar. It is a large gravel bar four miles downstream from Priest Rapids Dam. Editor's note: no audio

Biologist Paul Hoffarth of the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife will discuss the forecast for salmon and steelhead returns at a meeting in Pasco on May 8.

Hoffarth, who is based in the Tri-Cities, also will discuss the results of hatchery production from the 2018 King of the Reach Live Capture Derby. In the derby, anglers catch wild chinook to be used for broodstock at the Priest Rapids Hatchery.

Don McBride will provide tips on the upcoming shad season. A discussion on recent actions by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission on gillnetting also is planned.

The presentations will be at a meeting of the Tri-Cities Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) at 7 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Pasco. The public is invited.