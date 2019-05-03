Great expectations of fun

Watch progress being made on Playground of Dreams Workers from the City of Kennewick prepare to install the second phase features of the $1 million update of the Toyota Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park. More details will be released at a groundbreaking event May 8. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers from the City of Kennewick prepare to install the second phase features of the $1 million update of the Toyota Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park. More details will be released at a groundbreaking event May 8.

Kerian Burris of Kennewick and grandsons Silas Richards, 4, and Rylen Richards, 3, found the Toyota Playground of Dreams still closed Friday in Kennewick’s Columbia Park because of a $1 million rebuilding project.

The popular attraction is to be done in time for Memorial Day weekend at the end of the month.

The new playground structures comply with modern safety standards and include features to accommodate children with physical and other disabilities.

City officials and local business leaders plan a groundbreaking ceremony on May 8 to release more details about the project.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video