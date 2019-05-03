‘Jersey Boys’ brings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to Kennewick for one night only

Corey Greenan, Eric Chambliss, Jonny Wexler and Jonathan Cable star in Jersey Boys, coming to Kennewick for one night in June. Jerseyboysinfo.com

“Jersey Boys,” the award-winning behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

It will be performed one night only, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Toyota Center box office, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., through ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

“Jersey Boys” is directed by a two-time Tony Award winner, Des McAnuff, and has won a raft of industry honors, including 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical, 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and 2010 Helpmann Award (Australia) for Best Musical.

The musical tells the story of “just four guys” from New Jersey who found stardom with a unique sound and a slate of hits. The show includes “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Jonathan Cable stars as Nick Massi, Eric Chambliss as Bob Gaudio, Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito and Jonny Wexler as Frankie Valli.

“Jersey Boys” was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history when it closed in 2017. The U.S. national tour began in 2006 and is ongoing, with stops in the U.K. and Australia.

Tickets start at $37 through Ticketmaster.