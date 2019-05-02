Lighted Parade, dancing horses kick off Pasco5 de Mayo

Pasco celebrates Cinco de Mayo Pasco celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a parade, food and dance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pasco celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a parade, food and dance.

Pasco kicks off a weekend full of Pasco5 de Mayo Festival activities with a horse dancing tournament and lighted parade Friday night.

The festivities continue Saturday in downtown Pasco with food, culture, dancing horses, music, activities for children, a beauty pageant and more.

The Horse Dancing Tournament or Torneo de Caballos Bailadores begins at 5 p.m. Friday at 110 S. Fourth Ave. in downtown.

Participants are competing for more than $5,000 in prizes. Qualifiers will advance to the championship in Sunnyside on Sunday.

Festivities continue with the Friday Night Lighted Parade.

Participants must report to the staging area at West Sylvester and North Second Avenue by 6 p.m.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. and winds through downtown Pasco.

Monserrat Alvarez was crowned queen of the festival at the Nuestra Belleza Beauty Pageant last weekend.