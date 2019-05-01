As the Tri-Cities’ population nears 300,000, this is the affect on the local airport

Top five things happening at the Tri-Cities Airport Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco is adding more flights. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco is adding more flights.

The Tri-Cities Airport reported nearly 98,000 passenger boardings in the first quarter of the year, a 17 percent increase that affirms the Mid-Columbia’s continued growth.

The Port of Pasco, which operates the regional commercial airport, attributed the increase in part to changes in aircraft, improved airline service and the addition of a new flight to Denver.

The changes include Allegiant Airlines move to larger Airbus aircraft, Alaska Airlines’ recovery from a pilot shortage that curtailed flights in 2017 and 2018, and United Airlines’ decision to add a third daily flight to Denver.

The numbers are still held back by the loss of service to Portland International. But looking ahead, the numbers should continue to improve thanks to the addition of a daily flight to Los Angeles International, offered by United.

The first flight took off at the end of March, so the figures won’t show up until the second quarter figures are released later this summer.

Buck Taft, the airport’s director, said he’s thrilled that the rural airport is bucking the trend of flat or negative growth in the first quarter.

“It’s exciting to see our passenger numbers continue to rise,” he said.

The Tri-Cities added 5,700 residents in 2018, according to recent Census Bureau estimates, pushing the total population past 296,000. It is expected to cross over the 300,000 population mark this year, if it hasn’t already.

The Tri-Cities Airport is served by Allegiant, Delta, Alaska/Horizon and United Express. They collectively provide service to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Mesa, Ariz., Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Seattle, Denver and San Francisco.