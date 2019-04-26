Got unwanted tires, prescriptions, paint? Get rid of them for free Saturday

Tips for disposing hazardous household waste Watch this video by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for tips on properly disposing household hazardous waste. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for tips on properly disposing household hazardous waste.

Saturday, April 27, is a good day to get rid of some of the clutter around the house as household hazardous waste, tires and prescription drugs are being collected at sites in the Tri-Cities area.

There are residency restrictions for the hazardous waste and tire collections.

Hazardous waste collection

Household hazardous waste may be dropped off at the Benton County Road Shop in Kennewick.





The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until full capacity is reached at the collection site at 102808 Wiser Parkway off East Badger Road south of Interstate 82.

Any resident of Benton County or the cities in the county may drop off household hazardous waste for free. Bring ID to prove where you live.

Items accepted include paints, propane tanks, cleaners, less than 20 gallons of gas, yard chemicals, fertilizer, motor oil, antifreeze, acid or alkaline batteries and fire extinguishers.

Not being accepted are fluorescent bulbs and tubes, electronics, medicine, biohazards, tires, ammunition, asbestos, explosives and business waste.

Tire collection

Tires will be collected by Benton County Mosquito Control in West Richland. District residents can drop off up to 20 used tires for recycling at the free annual collection drive at 4951 W. Van Giesen St. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Only passenger vehicle-size tires will be accepted and no rims or cut-up tires. Proof of residence is required.

Check residency at www.mosquitocontrol.org/district-location.

Prescription medicine collection

The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement will collect unused and unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sites include the Richland, Kennewick and West Richland police departments. Pasco police will be at the Pasco Walmart, Connell police will be at Connell City Hall and Benton County sheriff’s deputies will be at Benton City Hall.

Find more collection sites at takebackday.dea.gov.

It can help combat the opioid epidemic by making sure they are not stolen. It also keep drugs from entering the environment by being are flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash.