The shape of things to come at Vista Field

Earth-moving equipment excavates Friday at the former Vista Field Airport in Kennewick for the first phase of what will eventually be a walkable neighborhood with homes, offices, stores, restaurants, parks and a canal-like water feature.

The Port of Kennewick awarded a $4.9 million contract to Total Site Services of Richland to build the roads and other infrastructure.

The Vista Field neighborhood could become home to 1,200 residences, 311,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 500,000 square feet of office space and 200,000 square feet of other space as well as 8.5 acres of parks.