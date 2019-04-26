Hang on to your trampolines. The wind will whip up a dusty Tri-Cities weekend

Backyard trampoline in Kennewick takes big time bounce Cassie Burton talks about how her family's backyard trampoline bounced across the fence of their Kennewick home in the windy conditions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cassie Burton talks about how her family's backyard trampoline bounced across the fence of their Kennewick home in the windy conditions.

Blowing dust is likely to mar what otherwise would be a nice spring Saturday in the Tri-Cities.

The wind started to blow on Friday with gusts of up to 25 mph forecast by the National Weather Service. Gusts could be has high as 30 mph Friday night.

The wind will continue to stir up the dust on Saturday, with wind speeds increasing in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Sustained speeds of 19 to 24 mph are predicted, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Spring in Eastern Washington means freshly plowed fields, and drivers should expect blowing dust that could reduce visibility, particularly on Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service.

It urges caution on Interstate 82 from the Tri-Cities to Umatilla, on Highway 395 from the Tri-Cities to Ritzville and on Interstate 84 between Boardman and the Blue Mountains.

By Sunday morning the weekend weather will improve, with only a light breeze forecast in the Tri-Cities.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s are forecast from Sunday through Tuesday, with slightly warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Blowing dust could reduce visibility in the Mid-Columbia on Saturday. Tri-City Herald File