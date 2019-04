Riverboat tour stop in Richland The American Empress diesel-powered paddle wheeler recently docks on the Columbia River at the Lee Boulevard turnaround in Richland’s Howard Amon Park for passengers on the nine-day cruise to take a shore excursion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The American Empress diesel-powered paddle wheeler recently docks on the Columbia River at the Lee Boulevard turnaround in Richland’s Howard Amon Park for passengers on the nine-day cruise to take a shore excursion.

The American Empress diesel-powered paddle-wheeler docks on the Columbia River at the Lee Boulevard turnaround in Richland’s Howard Amon Park.

The 360-foot-long riverboat has a regular schedule of voyages in Washington on the Columbia and Snake rivers between Clarkston and Vancouver.

A stop in Richland for a shore excursion is part of the nine-day trip.

Watch a drone video at: tricityherald.com/video