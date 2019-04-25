Here’s what the wildfire smoke has done to Tri-Cities air quality

Satellite images show smoke drifted over Washington, Idaho from British Columbia wildfires A heavy haze of smoke in summer 2018 from wildfires in Canada hung over northwest Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A heavy haze of smoke in summer 2018 from wildfires in Canada hung over northwest Washington.

The Tri-Cities earned a failing grade for its increasing problems with ozone after recent hot summers and wildfire smoke have taken their toll, a new report said.

In the American Lung Association’s State of the Air report, issued every April, Tri-Cities was given an ”F” after there were 14 days of air quality that were unhealthy for sensitive populations due to ozone.

Benton County ranked 47th in the nation for high ozone days out of 228 metropolitan areas.

The measurements were for 2015-17.

Benton and Franklin counties received “DNC” marks — Data Not Collected — for particle pollution because the area has no state or federal monitors.

The state and EPA decide where to place monitors, said the association. There are state or EPA monitors in less than 1,000 of the 3,068 U.S. counties.

The new report shows Yakima’s air quality has significantly worsened, coming in sixth in the nation for most dirty with short-term particle pollution.

Heat, fires and ozone

Smoke from wildfires has been linked to spikes in Tri-Cities ozone levels in some cases.

Ozone in the Earth’s upper atmosphere is good, shielding people from harmful ultraviolet radiation. But high levels near the ground are a health hazard.

Ozone can aggravate asthma, inflame and scar lung tissue, and make people more susceptible to bronchitis and pneumonia.