Spring wildflowers are starting to bloom near the Tri-Cities. Family event set

Rattlesnake Mountain is visible behind a clump of phlox wildflowers blooming on a hill near Benton City. Tri-City Herald

Native Plant Awareness Day will be celebrated at the McNary Wildlife Refuge near the Tri-Cities with activities for children and adults.

The event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the refuge complex at 64 Maple St., Burbank.

Terri Knoke of the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society will give a short program on where to go to see wildflowers, and butterfly expert Jim Dillman will discuss the status of butterflies in the Pacific Northwest.

A guided wildlife walk on the Two Sisters will be offered. Arriving early to sign up for the van ride is recommended.

Other activities will include making flower buttons, dissecting plants and making art projects. Information will be provided on gardening with native plants.