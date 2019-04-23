West Richland police station bond measure nears approval. Votes remain to be counted

A look inside the West Richland Police Department A look into the West Richland police Department building. West Richland Police Department is asking voters to sign off on a $12.5 million bond to build a new building. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look into the West Richland police Department building. West Richland Police Department is asking voters to sign off on a $12.5 million bond to build a new building.

West Richland is close to getting a new police station.

A $12.5 million bond measure to give West Richland police more space was passing with nearly 63 percent approval after ballots were counted Tuesday night.

The measure received 1,652 yes votes, 62.67 percent, in favor, while 984 voters, 37.33 percent, opposed it.

To pass, 60 percent of the voters casting ballots needed to approve the measure. There is also a second validation requirement for bond measures: The turnout must also equal 40 percent of the voters who cast ballots in the last general election, according to the Washington Secretary of State office.

With votes still to be counted from those not yet received by the Benton County Auditor’s Office — either through the mail or dropped off after the final drop box collection Tuesday — both validation requirements for passage are close, according to the auditor’s office. Another count is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The auditor’s office reported that 27.2 percent of the total 9,720 registered voters turned in their ballot.

The bond issue would pay to replace the 3,500-square-foot police facility on Van Giesen Street with a 22,500-square-foot building, likely on Bombing Range Road.

The measure is expected to add 42 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to West Richland homeowners’ annual property tax bill. For a $200,000 home, that would add up to $84 more a year.

West Richland police officials said the new facility is necessary to replace the 40-year-old building that was designed when the department only had three officers. The new facility would have more space for evidence storage, a separate armory and interview rooms. Plans also called for a community meeting area.

Opponents of the measure disagreed with the size and potential location of the building, while agreeing the department does need a new building.