The West Richland Library reopens Saturday after a $300,000 remodel that expanded the children’s collection by 62 percent.

The library will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting and other festivities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3803 W. Van Giesen St. There will be music, refreshments and a drawing for an Apple iPad provided by Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries.

The temporary library branch is now closed.