These people and organizations helped local United Way raise $3.1 million for area programs

United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties

United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties raised $3.1 million in its 2018 campaign, which concluded March 31.

The nonprofit announced the results of the annual fundraiser at its LIVE UNITED program Tuesday.

The nonprofit, now in its 60th year, presented Dan Richey with its Distinguished Volunteer of the Year. Richey serves as chairman of the year.

Staci West of Bechtel received the Community Impact Leader award for establishing Festival of Trees, which raised nearly $80,000 for local efforts to combat hunger and homelessness.

Leidos was honored as the Initiative Partner of the Year. Cascade Natural Gas was honored as Small Business Partner of the Year. Washington River Protection Solutions was Corporate Partner of the Year.

The Kennewick School District and RBC Wealth Management were honored for the success of their workplace giving campaigns.

The 2018 campaign raises money to support education, health, financial stability and basic needs of Mid-Columbia residents.