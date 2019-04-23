Climbing Badger Mountain? Plan on taking a short detour

Drone follows Badger Mountain Challenge trail warriors Tri-Citian Jay Cadwell of www.exploremorenorthwest.com shot this drone video March 30-31 during the 2018 Badger Mountain Challenge. Music "Ca Plane Pour Moi" by Plastic Bertrand. The two-day event hosted by the Nomad Trail Runners of Eastern Washi Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-Citian Jay Cadwell of www.exploremorenorthwest.com shot this drone video March 30-31 during the 2018 Badger Mountain Challenge. Music "Ca Plane Pour Moi" by Plastic Bertrand. The two-day event hosted by the Nomad Trail Runners of Eastern Washi

The Badger Mountain Canyon Trail will close for up to four weeks Thursday while workers replace the basalt steps with a more forgiving surface.

Trail hikers should plan to use the Bypass Trail in the interim. The Bypass Trail is less steep but extends the trek by about a quarter mile in each direction, the city said.

The Canyon Trail includes replacing steps on a portion of the trail at Trailhead Park, near Queensgate Drive and White Bluffs Street.

Allstar Construciton Group Inc. is the contractor. The work should take three to four weeks.

The $40,000 trailhead project was included in the city’s $269 million budget for 2019.