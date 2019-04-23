Local
Climbing Badger Mountain? Plan on taking a short detour
The Badger Mountain Canyon Trail will close for up to four weeks Thursday while workers replace the basalt steps with a more forgiving surface.
Trail hikers should plan to use the Bypass Trail in the interim. The Bypass Trail is less steep but extends the trek by about a quarter mile in each direction, the city said.
The Canyon Trail includes replacing steps on a portion of the trail at Trailhead Park, near Queensgate Drive and White Bluffs Street.
Allstar Construciton Group Inc. is the contractor. The work should take three to four weeks.
The $40,000 trailhead project was included in the city’s $269 million budget for 2019.
