Herald finance leader to take over as general manager

The McClatchy media company announced Tuesday it has named Jerry Hug as the general manager of the Tri-City Herald.

Hug is currently McClatchy’s Northwest director of finance/CFO based in the Tri-Cities.

Starting in May, his duties are expanding to include the general manager role held by Todd Frantz since November 2017.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for Jerry to take on this expanded role as GM of the Tri-City Herald,” said Gary Wortel, McClatchy’s regional publisher for the West.

“As someone who’s spent the bulk of his career with McClatchy, and the past 15 years in the state of Washington, no one knows the Tri-Cities area like Jerry. I appreciate all Todd has done for the Herald and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

The Tri-City Herald has been serving the Mid-Columbia region for 71 years. With nearly 2 million monthly page views online, the Herald continues to offer unequaled coverage of Hanford, local government and the community.

In the Northwest, McClatchy also owns The (Tacoma) News Tribune, The Olympian, The Bellingham Herald and the Idaho Statesman in Boise.

A 38-year veteran of the news industry, Hug has experience working in newspaper finance, production, and operations in California and Washington.

His career began in Southern California, where he grew up. Hug worked in San Bernardino, Ca., and then moved to Bellevue, Wash., before joining McClatchy in 1995 at the Fresno Bee.

He transferred to the Tri-City Herald in 2004 to become director of finance.

Jerry later headed McClatchy’s West Coast advertising finance group from the Tri-Cities and recently earned a promotion to CFO of McClatchy’s Northwest newspaper markets in Bellingham, Tacoma, Olympia, Tri-Cities and Boise.

He also oversees production of the Tri-City Herald’s magazine, Wine Press Northwest. And he’s active in the community — having served on the Mid-Columbia Libraries board of trustees.

Jerry and his wife, Lou Ann, have two sons, a daughter, and two granddaughters. McClatchy, a publicly traded company, operates 30 media companies in 14 states, including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News & Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram.