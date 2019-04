Highway 17 reopens in both directions Tuesday after a rock slide closed miles of highway between Mesa and Othello a week ago. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

A stretch of highway near the Franklin County city of Mesa will reopen Tuesday, a week after a rock slide sent 4,000 cubic yards of debris onto Highway 17..

The Washington Department of Transportation reports it has cleared the debris and replaced 125 feet of damaged guard rail.

Highway 17, near Highway 395, will reopen in both directions by noon.