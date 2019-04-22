Drilling rig runs over worker at rock quarry near Benton City

A worker, 32, is flown to a Tri-City area hospital Monday after being run over during drilling operations at a rock quarry south of Benton City.

A worker at a rock quarry several miles south of Benton City was flown to a local hospital Monday afternoon after he was run over in an industrial accident.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the 32-year-old man was working at the quarry at Webber Canyon and County Wells Road, south of Benton City.

He reportedly fell during some drilling operations, and the driver of a drilling rig did not see him and ran over his legs.

The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, according to initial reports.

His condition was not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.