Free tire collection day set by Benton County mosquito control

Tires will be collected by Benton County Mosquito Control on April 27 in West Richland.

Residents of the district can drop of up to 20 used tires for recycling at the free annual collection drive.

Only passenger vehicle-size tires will be accepted and no rims or cut-up tires. Proof of residence is required.

Check residency at www.mosquitocontrol.org/district-location or by calling 509-967-2414.

The tires will be collected at the agency headquarters, 4951 W. Van Giesen St. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.