Cash-strapped Tri-Cities college students could get their wisdom teeth removed for free

A Kennewick dental group wants to help out college students with free wisdom teeth extractions.

Tri-Cities oral surgeons want to help two financially strapped college students by removing their wisdom teeth for free.

Columbia Basin Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons has launched “Wisdom for Wisdom” to help offset the cost of college for two hard-working students.

Wisdom teeth typically erupt between the ages of 17 and 25, just when many people are facing college expenses.

Wisdom for Wisdom is intended to help low-income students suffering from mouth pain and infections due to impacted wisdom teeth.

Applications will be accepted until the end of April at cboms.com. Students must watch a video about wisdom teeth removal, take a short quiz and write a 250-word essay about what they have learned.