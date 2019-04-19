Do nurses spend time ‘playing cards’? Washington senator’s remarks spark outrage

State Sen. Walsh says mandatory breaks for nurses can’t work everywhere Nurses in Washington state are calling comments about nurses "playing cards" by Sen. Maureen Walsh disrespectful and patronizing after she argued that mandatory rest breaks at the tiniest hospitals would be too much of a burden. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nurses in Washington state are calling comments about nurses "playing cards" by Sen. Maureen Walsh disrespectful and patronizing after she argued that mandatory rest breaks at the tiniest hospitals would be too much of a burden.

State Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place, has drawn the wrath of state nurses after she said on the floor of the Senate that some nurses may spend a considerable part of their day playing cards.

Her comments came during a debate on SHB 1155, which unions have supported. They have asked for legislation for years that would require uninterrupted meal and rest breaks and mandatory overtime no matter the size of the hospital.





The Washington State Nurses Association posted a blog about Walsh’s comments on its website, drawing so many readers that the site crashed for a time on Friday.

Walsh was arguing Tuesday for an amendment that would exclude small hospitals, like Dayton General Hospital, that have less than 25 beds. Some, like the Dayton hospital provide emergency care services around the clock.

The requirements for rest breaks would make it more difficult for small rural hospitals “that literally serve a handful of individuals” to stay open, she said.

“I would submit to you that those (small hospital) nurses probably do get breaks,” Walsh said. “They probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day.”

The Washington State Nurses Association called the comment “incredibly disrespectful and patronizing.”

“There is zero logic behind an amendment to the rest breaks bill that would cover nurses and patients in some hospitals, while leaving others without any protections,” it said.

Recruiting nurses to rural facilities already is difficult and exempting them from laws requiring uninterrupted breaks and subjecting them to mandatory overtime would make recruiting more difficult, it said.

“No, senator, nurses are not sitting around playing cards,” it said. “They are taking care of your neighbors, your family, your community.”

Walsh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bill passed the state Senate with the amendment excluding small hospitals. It had previously passed the House without the amendment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.