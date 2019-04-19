Easter egg hunts in the Tri-Cities area in 2019

Local
Here are some of the Easter egg hunts planned around the Mid-Columbia:
Friday
- Columbia Basin College, Pasco Campus, 2600 N. 26th Ave., soccer fields, is hosting the CBC Scramble, the first free Easter egg hunt for the college from 4-6 p.m. The a family-friendly event for the community, where kids from 2-12 an enjoy an Easter egg hunt, bunny petting zoo, Easter bunny photo opportunities, gold egg prizes, concessions and more. 94.9 The Wolf will be playing music at the event. Hunts will be held: Ages 2-3 will start at 4:15 p.m.; ages 4-6 at 4:30 p.m.; ages 7-9 at 4:45 p.m.; ages 10-12 at 5 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your Easter baskets.
Saturday
- Gesa Carousel of Dreams Easter free egg hunt, children’s activities and much more, 2901-F Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, April 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Grab free bunny ears from Gesa Credit Union (while supplies last), and a free pail to collect your Easter eggs from Hayden Homes (while supplies last).
- Easter Egg Hunt, April 20, 8:30-10 a.m., Pasco Softball Complex, Pasco. The Pasco Jaycees and Pasco Recreation Services are teaming up to bring you their annual Easter Egg Hunt. Hunts are done by age groups one at a time. Donations are very appreciated. Raffles, other games and family activities are scheduled all morning. A pancake breakfast will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. Cost for the breakfast is $4 per person. Kids 12 and under are free. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. and is free. Don’t forget to bring your basket.
- West Richland Community Easter Egg Hunt, free up to age 12, April 20, 10-11 a.m., Bombing Range Sports Complex, Bombing Range Road. Bring your own baskets and cameras for pictures with the Easter Bunny. Doughnuts and coffee will be sold to support the Benton County Fire District #4 Association.
- Benton City Lions Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 20, promptly at 11 a.m., 1100 Ellen Street (Little League fields). Bring your camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny.
- Prosser’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m.. Children ages 0-10, divided into five age categories, are invited to collect eggs at Prosser City Park, 902 7th street. Over 4,000 eggs, provided by Prosser Memorial Health, will be distributed by the Prosser Boys and Girls Club in the various age group hunts. Golden Eggs that are found can be redeemed for prizes sponsored by AJW Construction. The Easter Bunny as well as the Miss Prosser Court will be on hand to meet the children and for photos. Life Point Church will be hosting games for the children to play while waiting for their turn to hunt and after their age group has gone. After the Hunt you can pick out a book provided by the Prosser Kiwanis Club in partnership with the Prosser Rotary Club.
- The Arc of Tri-Cities is having an Easter Egg Hunt for special-needs children, Saturday, April 20, at Columbia Point Park in Richland. Times are 10:30 a.m. for ages 1-3; 10:40 a.m. for ages 4-7; 10:50 a.m. for ages 8-12. No charge. Please register online at www.arcoftricities.com or call 509-783-1131 ext. 0.
Sunday
- Woman Strong, a women’s organization focused on helping make the world around us a better, happier place, is hosting an Easter egg hunt and art contest for kids up to 12. The event is Sunday, April 21, noon-2 p.m., 395 Sell Lane, Richland. There will be bagels, donuts, coffee, water, and other snacks and beverages for kids and families to enjoy.
