Man dies 11 days after crash. Kennewick police investigate as possible vehicular homicide

Stanley Moreman, 71, died 11 days after a crash April 3 on West Columbia Drive near Hubby’s Pizza in Kennewick. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

A Pasco man has died after a crash in Kennewick April 3.

Stanley Moreman, 71, died April 14 at a Spokane hospital. His cause of death is believed to be from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Kennewick police.

On the morning of April 3, two vehicles crashed head-on in the center turn lane of West Columbia Drive near Hubby’s Pizza.

One was driven by Moreman and the other was driven by Stephanie Moore, 45, of Kennewick, said Kennewick Sgt. Aaron Clem. Neither had passengers.

Both were taken to a Tri-City hospital, but the injuries did not initially appear to be serious, according to police reports.

However, police still investigated the incident as a vehicular assault and took a blood sample from Moore to check for any drugs or alcohol, Clem said.

The investigation has escalated into a possible vehicular homicide case with Moreman’s death, Clem said.

After blood test results are available, Kennewick police will work with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

Moreman was driving west in the 300 block of West Columbia Drive when he moved into the center turn lane and was waiting on traffic so he could turn left, Clem said.

Moore, who was driving east, allegedly crossed into the turn lane, and her vehicle hit Moreman’s, Clem said.

Moreman’s family posted on social media that he will be remembered for his ability to find the humor in life and to enjoy every day.



