You know you’re from the Tri-Cities when ... you witness this odd way to feed geese

A Pasco woman posted this photo on Facebook of some teens who breaded themselves to feed the geese at the duck pond in Columbia Park in Kennewick.

Maybe it was cabin fever after a long Tri-City winter.

A Pasco woman was driving through Columbia Park on Thursday when she spotted some shirtless teens near the duck pond.

They had slices of white sandwich bread stuck to their torsos and arms, and someone was filming their antics.

Shanna Calhoun stopped to snap a photo to post on the Facebook page called, “You know you’re from the Tri-Cities...when...”

“They were super nice and happy to talk to us,” she said. “It was just some kids having good clean fun.”





The teens said they were going to post their video on YouTube.

Some who saw the Facebook post commented on their bravery, pointing out that lying down with the geese is “no joke,” because those birds don’t need bread to get aggressive.

Many others weren’t laughing. They decried the feeding as more foul then fun because bread is bad for the birds.

So far, no online sign of the teens posting of their adventure.



