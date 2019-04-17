Kennewick councilman will not appeal censure. Watch the ‘consequences play out,’ he says

Hear Kennewick Councilman John Trumbo’s response to being censured Kennewick Councilman John Trumbo was censured for investigating an unfounded drug rumor about another councilman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Councilman John Trumbo was censured for investigating an unfounded drug rumor about another councilman.

Kennewick City Councilman John Trumbo won’t further protest Tuesday’s vote to censure him.

He was admonished for abusing his position by investigating old rumors about a fellow councilman.

But Wednesday morning, he told the Herald he will watch the “consequences play out.”

He declined to elaborate.

“Watch your Facebook page and see what happens,” he said.

A city spokeswoman said there is no formal appeal process for a council member who has been censured.

The rare procedure does not affect his vote on the seven-member council. He was elected in 2013 and ran unopposed in 2017 for a four-year term.

However, the council decided Tuesday Trumbo cannot represent it on boards and commissions for the rest of 2019.

The mayor appoints council members to boards and commissions.





Trumbo served as Kennewick’s representative to the Ben Franklin Transit Board, the Benton Franklin Community Action Committee, the city’s Block Grant Advisory Committee, Kennewick FOCUS, the Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the Infrastructure and Operations Committee.

He was the city’s alternate representative to the Benton County Clean Air Authority and the Benton County Mosquito Control District Board.

Council censure vote

Tuesday’s 5-2 censure vote came after a 35-minute closed executive session by the council.





It was prompted by Trumbo’s January investigation into 2-year old, fourth-hand rumors concerning Mayor Pro Tem Steve Lee. He personally investigated the rumors and left his city council business card at the home of one potential witness.

He took his findings to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated and determined the rumors were groundless.

The censure resolution says Trumbo used his position as a councilman to investigate a matter outside of his authority, including using his city council business card.

The council faulted him for filing a report based on unfounded rumors and accusations and for perpetuating the allegation.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Trumbo denied using his council position to secure special privileges or that the Benton County Sheriff’s Office told him to halt his investigation.

“I do not surrender my right to report criminal activity,” he told the council.

Code of conduct

The city of Kennewick has a relatively weak code of conduct for council members.

Spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan said it is reviewing the codes of other cities. The council will consider strengthening it within the next few months, she said.

Tri-City government agencies rarely censure elected officials. Herald archives show only a two minor instances in the past decade in Prosser and Franklin County.

However, the Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Tuesday, the Yakima City Council reaffirmed its decision to censure Councilwoman Kay Funk for inappropriate, embarrassing and combative conduct. Funk has protested the move as censorship.

The council suspended her from her board and committee assignments for six months.