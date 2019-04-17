Lourdes Health using latest robotic-assisted surgical system Jim Epperly, a registered nurse first assistant at Lourdes Health, explains the benefits of the newest version of a robotic-assisted surgical system the Pasco hospital has recently acquired for procedures. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jim Epperly, a registered nurse first assistant at Lourdes Health, explains the benefits of the newest version of a robotic-assisted surgical system the Pasco hospital has recently acquired for procedures.

Lourdes Health in Pasco has named a new chief executive officer who will join the hospital organization on April 29.

Robert Monical comes to Lourdes from Capital Medical Center, a LIfePoint hospital in Olympia, where he was chief operating officer.

Lourdes was purchased by RCCH HealthCare Partners last year. RCCH merged with LifePoint Health in November and the combined for-profit company uses the LifePoint name.

LifePoint also bought Trios Health, formerly Kennewick General Hospital, last year.

He led facilities, security, laboratory services, environmental services, surgical services, hospitalist programs, physical therapy and imaging teams and served as the operational lead for the $20 million surgical services expansion.

He previously was CEO for hospitals in Kansas, Iowa and Texas.

“He brings the hospital a great operational track record, a dedication to delivering high quality community care, a history of rallying teams to succeed and a commitment to community,” said Robert Wampler, interim president of LifePoint’s Western Division.

Mark Gregson has been serving as the interim CEO at Lourdes under LifePoint’s ownership.