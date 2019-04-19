Local

When Tri-City cowboys wear pink, here’s who benefits

By Tri-City Herald staff

Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the Benton Franklin rodeo supports local breast cancer prevention programs.
Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the Benton Franklin rodeo supports local breast cancer prevention programs. Tri-City Herald File
Kennewick, WA

The Benton Franklin Fair is donating $10,00 to cancer prevention efforts as part of its Tough Enough to Wear Pink program.

The money will be shared among area hospital foundations and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation for breast cancer programs for those in need.

In the past 12 years the fair has donated more than $168,000 to Tri-City and Prosser programs. The money has paid for 1,700 people to receive free mammograms and cancer screenings, follow-up care and other assistance.

Program sponsors are the three Tri-City hospitals, Prosser Memorial Health, Wrangler and Washington Trust Bank.

This year Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the rodeo will be Aug. 22.

  Comments  