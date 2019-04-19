When Tri-City cowboys wear pink, here’s who benefits

Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the Benton Franklin rodeo supports local breast cancer prevention programs. Tri-City Herald File

The Benton Franklin Fair is donating $10,00 to cancer prevention efforts as part of its Tough Enough to Wear Pink program.

The money will be shared among area hospital foundations and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation for breast cancer programs for those in need.

In the past 12 years the fair has donated more than $168,000 to Tri-City and Prosser programs. The money has paid for 1,700 people to receive free mammograms and cancer screenings, follow-up care and other assistance.

Program sponsors are the three Tri-City hospitals, Prosser Memorial Health, Wrangler and Washington Trust Bank.

This year Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the rodeo will be Aug. 22.