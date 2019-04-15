Local

Dementia patients and caregivers can get free breakfasts in Richland

By Tri-City Herald staff

Volunteers help prepare food at Meals on Wheels in Richland.
Richland, WA

Meals on Wheels has launched a free breakfast program for Tri-City-area people with dementia and their care partners.

They are invited to relax and enjoy a meal in a social setting where dementia and memory loss are the norm, not the exception.

The Kadlec Foundation is paying for the Memory Cafe meals at Meals on Wheels, 1834 Fowler St., Richland, off North Columbia Center Boulevard.

The breakfasts are served between 8 and 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

Reservations are not required but it can help with planning. Call 509-735-1911 or email smcdonald@seniorliferesources.org.

