Walking on water in West Richland

Drone: West Richland water reservoir construction

Construction workers are building a new 1-million gallon water reservoir off North 58th Place in West Richland. The new $4.4 million project by the City of West Richland is expected to be completed by October. By
A construction worker walks across the roof of a new 1-million gallon water reservoir under construction near the 200 block of North 58th Place in West Richland.

The new $4.4 million concrete storage tank is being built by Clearwater Construction of Spokane next to the existing 60-year-old tank.

The new one will improve water pressure to residents and fire hydrants along West Van Giesen Street, said Roscoe Slade, public works director.

The project is expected to be competed in October.

