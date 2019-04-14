Local

A red-tailed hawk treated for a gunshot will be freed in Richland. You can watch the release

By Tri-City Herald staff

Red-tailed hawks live in the Mid-Columbia year round.
Richland, WA

A red-tailed hawk that was nursed back to health after being shot will be released into the wild Saturday at Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Richland.

Blue Mountain Wildlife and Rehabilitation and Education in Pendleton, which treated the rescued hawk, will give a presentation with some of their hawks and owls.

The release of the rehabilitated hawk will be at noon, followed by the presentation and a chance to see the Blue Mountain raptors up close from 12:15 to 2 p.m.

There is no charge, but donations will be collected for a new wildlife hospital and education center for Blue Mountain.

Wild Birds Unlimited is at 474 Keene Road in the Yokes Fresh Market shopping center.

