Free science celebration in Richland park offers family activities

Courtesy Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

The annual Celebration of Science in Richland will provide free, family-friendly activities and a chance to talk to some of the world class scientists who live in the Tri-Cities.

The event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and is moving this year to the fingernail at Howard Amon Park, 900 George Washington Way, in Richland.

The theme of the Three River Science event will be “Our Scientific Heritage,” recognizing how scientific and engineering investments of the past shape our present and future.