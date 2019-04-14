Local

Free science celebration in Richland park offers family activities

By Tri-City Herald staff

Andrea Starr Courtesy Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Richland, WA

The annual Celebration of Science in Richland will provide free, family-friendly activities and a chance to talk to some of the world class scientists who live in the Tri-Cities.

The event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and is moving this year to the fingernail at Howard Amon Park, 900 George Washington Way, in Richland.

The theme of the Three River Science event will be “Our Scientific Heritage,” recognizing how scientific and engineering investments of the past shape our present and future.

  Comments  

Read Next

Track athletes turned it up at Pasco Invite as they close in on state championships
Video media Created with Sketch.

High School Sports

Track athletes turned it up at Pasco Invite as they close in on state championships

By Jeff Morrow Special to the Herald

Walla Walla boys, Tahoma girls win 58th annual Pasco Invite track meet titles Saturday at Edgar Brown Stadium. Kamiakin Braves won a first-place finish in the boys 4x100 relay team.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Death Notices

Deaths notices for April 14

Death Notices

Death notices for April 13

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service