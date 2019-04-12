Free firewood is available near Pasco. You’ll need to cut it yourself, say feds

Free firewood is available at parks near Ice Harbor Lock and Dam. Permits can be obtained at the Tri-Rivers Natural Resources Management Office, located on Ice Harbor Road near Burbank. Courtesy Army Corps

Free firewood is available at park areas managed by the Army Corps near Ice Harbor Dam east of Pasco on the Snake River.

Large trees that pose a potential falling hazard because of age or disease are cut before the parks are opened to visitors each year.

This year, rather than hauling off the trees, the Corps is making them available to the public until early May or until the wood is gone.

Woodcutters age 18 and older can apply for a permit for themselves and two other people to help them. Identification is required.

The wood cannot be sold or used for commercial purposes.

Woodcutters will need to cut the logs on site and must have safety equipment like boots, gloves, chaps, goggles and hearing protection.

For more information, call the Tri-Rivers Natural Resources Management Office on Ice Harbor Road near Burbank at 509-547-2048 and leave your name and phone number.



